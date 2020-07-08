Rebecca Clowers



November 26, 1939 - June 28, 2020



Rebecca "Becky" Gay Clowers, age 80, passed away on June 28, 2020, in Aurora, Colorado.



She was born November 26, 1939, in Delta, Colorado, to Ulmet Crosby and Ella Mae Vandeburg. She lived in Cimarron, Colorado most of her childhood and graduated from Montrose High School.



She married the love of her life, Derrell Clifford Clowers, on March 1, 1958 in Cimarron, Colorado. They lived in the Cimarron and Montrose area for many years and later moved to Hotchkiss, Colorado to settle and raise their three children. She worked in the Hotchkiss High School lunchroom and drove a school bus for the Delta County School District #51 for over 40 years. She was very proud to have driven many generations of children from the Redlands Mesa area in Hotchkiss, Colorado.



Becky was an avid Bronco and Rockies fan and loved watching the games with her family and screaming at the television when she did not agree with a referee's call. She also loved watching the World Series and always knew who was ahead in the series. In the summer months she worked as a house painter and was a ditch rider. She loved her yard, flowers, garden, canning and the many wild birds that flew through the backyard. She spent many hours sitting on the back porch admiring the beautiful nature with her husband, friends and family. She could tell you each kind of bird and each kind of flower. She taught her children and grandchildren how to appreciate nature and to enjoy the out-of-doors. She is and will forever be missed by her husband, family and friends,



Becky is survived by her husband, Derrell Clifford Clowers, and children, Gregory (Kris) Clowers of Salt Lake, Utah; Kelley (Larry) West of Hotchkiss, Colorado, and Eric (Sherene) Clowers of Grand Junction, Colorado. Additionally, she is survived by seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sister, Linda (Leonard) Oeltjenbruns of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; brother, Doss Vandeburg of White Salmon, Washington, and sister, Sara Vandeburg of Grand Junction, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.



A small family celebration of life will be held at a later date.



