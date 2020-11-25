Regina "Jeannie" Sue Moore
July 24, 1947 - November 20, 2020
Jeannie went to join the angels on November 20, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jeannie was born on July 24, 1947, to Thomas and Effie Elaine Gannon, in Delta, CO. She grew up in Cedaredge and Grand Junction.
Jeannie graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1965. She married Gerald Lee Moore on April 26, 1975. Their only daughter was born in 1976.
She was a bright and shiny person, who had a wonderful personality. She had many friends and lived life to the fullest. Jeannie loved to laugh, read and play Pinochle with family. After working in the manufacturing industry most of her life, she found her favorite "job" after she was in her 60's, Jeannie joined the Senior Companion program through St. Mary's, driving her "ladies" as she called them, to shopping and appointments. After her cancer diagnosis she continued taking her ladies out, until September. Jeannie was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald Lee Moore; brothers, Billy Gannon and Andy Gannon, and sisters, Kathy Webster and Frankie Stafford.
Jeannie is survived by daughter, Jodi Moore; granddaughter, Hannah Moore; sisters, Joana Hugus, and Lois (Dennis) Foster; brothers, Thomas Gannon, Ben (Debbie) Cole, and Gary Cole, and numerous other family members.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to HopeWest Hospice Care Center, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506, or to the charity of your choice
.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 28, 11:00 a.m., at Cedaredge Cemetery.