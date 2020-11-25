1/1
Regina Sue "Jeannie" Moore
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Regina "Jeannie" Sue Moore

July 24, 1947 - November 20, 2020

Jeannie went to join the angels on November 20, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jeannie was born on July 24, 1947, to Thomas and Effie Elaine Gannon, in Delta, CO. She grew up in Cedaredge and Grand Junction.

Jeannie graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1965. She married Gerald Lee Moore on April 26, 1975. Their only daughter was born in 1976.

She was a bright and shiny person, who had a wonderful personality. She had many friends and lived life to the fullest. Jeannie loved to laugh, read and play Pinochle with family. After working in the manufacturing industry most of her life, she found her favorite "job" after she was in her 60's, Jeannie joined the Senior Companion program through St. Mary's, driving her "ladies" as she called them, to shopping and appointments. After her cancer diagnosis she continued taking her ladies out, until September. Jeannie was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald Lee Moore; brothers, Billy Gannon and Andy Gannon, and sisters, Kathy Webster and Frankie Stafford.

Jeannie is survived by daughter, Jodi Moore; granddaughter, Hannah Moore; sisters, Joana Hugus, and Lois (Dennis) Foster; brothers, Thomas Gannon, Ben (Debbie) Cole, and Gary Cole, and numerous other family members.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to HopeWest Hospice Care Center, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506, or to the charity of your choice.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 28, 11:00 a.m., at Cedaredge Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved