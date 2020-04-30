Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reid C. Dickerson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reid C. Dickerson



June 5, 1924 - April 25, 2020



Reid C. Dickerson, age 95, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020.



Reid was born on June 5, 1924, in Franklin, NE, and spent his childhood on a farm in rural Chase County, NE. After serving in the Navy he completed his degree in Agronomy at the University of Nebraska where he met his wife, Phyllis. Reid was an agriculturist for Great Western Sugar in Nebraska, Montana, and Colorado.



After raising their family in Hysham, MT, and Loveland, CO, Reid and Phyllis retired to Grand Junction in 1988. Reid spent most of his time outdoors gardening, playing golf, bicycling, fishing, hunting, camping, and exploring the desert West. He was a football enthusiast (go Huskers!) and enjoyed volunteering at the Museum of Western Colorado and Cross Orchards Living History Farm. He cherished spending time with family and his role as a father and grandfather. The foundation of his life was guided by his strong Christian faith. He was an active member of the Redlands United Methodist Church.



Reid is preceded in death by his sisters, Fay and Eloise; son, Rob, and son-in-law, Don. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Phyllis; four children and their spouses, Dave and Vicki; Anne and Bob; Jim and Dot, and Wendy, and Kathy; grandchildren, Russ, Keith, Janna, Emma, Jake, and Sam, and two great-grandchildren, Reid and Jane.



Memorial services are planned at a later date.



