Obituary

Reta Marie (Massey) Foy



May 14, 1927 - February 22, 2020



Reta Marie (Massey) Foy, 92, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020.



She was born in Grand Junction on May 14, 1927, to Weston and Nellie Massey and grew up in the Gateway, Colorado area.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Loula Bradshaw, and great-granddaughter, Hannah Foy. She is survived by sister, Westa Lewis; brothers, Oscar and Barge Massey as well as four children.



Reta married Edgar "Bud" Foy in 1944, and they had four children, Ed (Carol) Foy; Ilona (Wynn) Wilson; Gary (Cindy, deceased) Foy, and Aleta (Dan) Parrott; eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Reta and Bud were married for 73 years, and lived in Gateway, Meeker, and Grand Junction, CO, where they resided until his passing in 2018.



Mom and dad loved to travel, spend time camping and "going to the mountain". Mom made beautiful quilts, Raggedy Ann & Andy dolls for all the grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and many other items we all cherish. They were members of the Calvary Bible Church for nearly 60 years. She will be missed by many friends and family.



Services will be held at a later date and will be announced on

