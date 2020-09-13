Richard Allen SchultzSeptember 28, 1949 - September 3, 2020Richard A. Schultz was born September 28, 1949, in Laramie Wyoming, to the late Robert and Jean Schultz. He was 70 years old at the time of his passing.Richard grew up in Casper, Wyoming, graduating from Kelly Walsh High and attended Casper College for two years. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in Civil Engineering.Richard was the Northwest Regional Engineer for the Colorado Division of Wildlife from 1983 until retirement in 2006. "I was lucky, I did work I enjoyed and was productive for society," he often said. Richard worked on many projects throughout his career, including Highline Dam and various fish hatcheries. He could fix damn near anything!Ringing English Handbells for the First Presbyterian Church, and delivering Meals on Wheels were just a few things that brought him pleasure. Remodeling houses, keeping an old Jeep running, Fly-fishing, camping, golfing, and skiing, also kept him out of mischief. He was a voracious reader.He is survived by his wife, Marget; sons, Andrew and Steven; beloved Corgi, family, and friends.Cremation by Browns Funeral has taken place. No services.