Richard Terrell

February 6, 1926 - November 9, 2018

Phyllis Terrell

February 20, 1927 - November 14, 2018

Richard Daniel Terrell was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on February 6, 1926, to Harry and Elizabeth Terrell and passed away in Grand Junction on November 9, 2018, at the age of 92.

Phyllis Rae (Garber) Terrell was born in Grand Junction to Ray and Doris Garber on February 20, 1927, and passed away on November 14, 2018, at the age of 91, just five days following Richard's passing.

Richard and Phyllis had been married for 71 years at the time of their passing. They are survived by their daughter and only child, Kathleen Rae Neilson (Chris) of Eugene, Oregon; grandson, Daniel Richard Neilson (Cody) of Eugene, Oregon; granddaughter, Rebecca Elizabeth Aylward (Timothy) of Rapid City, South Dakota, and their great-granddaughters, Jane Elizabeth Aylward and Ruby Grace Aylward. Phyllis is also survived by sister, Betty Drake of Grand Junction.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jean Clark of Seattle, Washington. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Harry William Terrell who died in the South Pacific in WWII, Clarence John Terrell of Grand Junction, and Richard's twin brother, Daniel Richard Terrell who died at birth.

Richard graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1944 and Phyllis graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1945. Richard served in the Marine Corp 1944 - 1946 with the 6th Marine Division seeing action in Guadalcanal, Okinawa, and with the peace keeping force in Tsingtao, China. While Richard was serving with the Marine Corp, Phyllis moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and worked for Denver and Rio Grande Railroad 1945 - 1946. She returned to Grand Junction and worked for Dr. James Bush. Richard returned to begin his 37 year career as a lineman for Public Service Company of Colorado.

Having returned to Grand Junction in 1946, Richard and Phyllis were married one year later on March 12, 1947. They made their home and lived most of their lives on Orchard Mesa. They loved to fish and camp on Grand Mesa and found pleasure and pride caring for their home and yard. Their family and friends will remember them as honest, hard-working people.

Our family would like to thank HopeWest Hospice and Comfort Keepers for the amazing care and support they provided for Dad and Mom. Drs. Craig Hughes and Matthew McGraw provided Mom and Dad with amazing medical care and patient, sympathetic encouragement. We could not have kept them in their home for as long as we did without their compassion and care. We also want to thank family and friends for their help and support in these last few years.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 12, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Martin Mortuary, 550 North Avenue, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501 and an Inurnment will take place on March 12, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501.



