Richard "Dick" Cozza

June 11, 1930 - April 13, 2019

To My Very Favorite Old Guy,

Boy, for only having one go at being a grandpa, you nailed all that encompassed that title for 29 years. What more could I have ever asked for? The wisdom and memories you have left for me, I will forever carry in my heart: Farkle games, you teaching me the value of taking a mid-morning nap, reading "the funnys", dates to Graff Diary, road trips to Rifle, 24 consecutive years of Rock Shows together, chiminea fires and late night chats, spray bottle art on the concrete of summer evenings, teaching me to golf, cutting and polishing rocks, being your boat hand (while on land as it sat in the driveway, mind you), mornings at the agency, measuring my height on the shop door chart (even if it had only been a couple of weeks since the last time, you always measured anyways), and you letting me help train the Labradors with you...however, you always had to train me more than them so that I didn't mess up your "duck dogs"-oh the patience you had! The memories are endless, thank for every one of them.

I will see your smile (gosh, that smile of yours was like none other) when I am missing you, I will feel your arms around me and your "love taps" in times I need you close, and I will hear your voice telling me "you are my very favorite person" when I need a gentle reminder and encouragement. I say back to you grandpa, "you are my very favorite person too"...and always will be. I was the lucky one.

Come see me the first chance you get...and don't forget to always "hurry back".

I love you.

Love Your One and Only,

"Very Favorite Grandkid"



Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 5, 2019

