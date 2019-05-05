Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Cozza. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" Cozza

June 11, 1930 - April 13, 2019

Dick Cozza, 88, was raised in the Silt/Rifle area and was proud of his Italian heritage. He attended Mesa College and met Joan Harr, who he later married. They had three children, Jay, Ed, and Jan. He was a true patriot who proudly served in the National Guard. He was an amazing athlete who never lost the love for any kind of game, and boy, could he dance! OTA and Little League coaching was a joy of his. He also spent many years officiating football and basketball games. He stands in good company among a select few who were honored in the Colorado Officials (football and basketball) elite.

Dick's life was spent as a relentlessly honest man of integrity. He started Cozza Agency Insurance at the age of 50, where he and Jan ran it together. He served his devoted clients (mostly farm and ranch) well and out of them came countless friendships. For the last few years he continued to serve them (right up until the end) through the Rifle Insurance Agency alongside his dear friend, Jack Sours.

Some of his passions were pulling his kids and their friends behind the boat at Highline Lake. He was also an accomplished solemn skier playing (literally) any game of cards, doing the daily crosswords (in pen), fishing of any kind, being an ethical hunter, devouring books, being a life time member of both the Elks and the NRA, cutting and polishing rocks, and training his 14 Labradors throughout the years to be primed for duck hunting season. The greatest of all of his passions/talents was his love for running the river, Ruby Canyon and the Gore cabin especially. He logged every trip since 1970! He built his own 19-foot jet boat with the help of his mentor and friend, Arnold Feller. In regards to how he learned to navigate the Colorado River his standard answer was always, "my boat's green paint is on every rock from Snooks Bottom to the Utah line, and probably most of it near Kukulan's Island at the duck blind, it's how you learn!" He was famous for his ability to run the river and he did a variety of rescues. Many great memories were made there with his "river runnin' friends": the Bullards, Petersons, Ely, Kimball, son-in-law, Stan Martinez, and his best friend in the world, "Too Tall" (Geary) Hall.

A tougher man few will ever know, totally fearless, and two hundred percent determined. At the age of 86 he overcame three (separate) leg amputations in a matter of 22 days. His ultimate goal was to stand again and see his Merrell's beneath him in long Levis...and by God he did it! He never gave up or backed down. His strength and courage was astounding and prideful beyond explanation. As we told Dr. Steve Gammon, the orthopedic surgeon, "don't ever underestimate Cozza...because he will prove you wrong." It was with the complete support and dedication of the Restorative Therapy team at Larchwood and their belief in him that he was able to stand again. They made it happen. Dick was also able to return home to his beloved shop many times post-amputations, thanks to his grandson (in-law), Brandon Brown, who he called often to "come get me!"...and Brandon always did. Going home to "cut a rock" was one of his greatest joys in his last couple of years.

His sense of humor stayed sharp; never wavering. After his first amputation surgery he told Hannah, "I ordered a great pair of shoes from Cabela's, you are going to have to send one back." After his last amputation, "well I guess you are going to have to send the other one back now, too." Minutes out of his final surgery he said to son Ed, "Ed, I think you've gotten a little taller, but then again, I got a little shorter today." Then, three days before Christmas last year he called to tell Jan, "The Salvation Army brought me a Christmas gift...socks. What were they thinking, who does that?! Socks for a legless man!" He was a humorous, brave heart right up until his last breath.

"Family" to Dick was never defined solely by blood. He instilled in his family the importance of loving and appreciating those who have loved us in return. He is survived by countless friends who were no doubt, to him, family. All of you who have shared in his adventures, passions, celebrations, and alongside him during his hardships...you know who you are. For that, we are forever grateful and honored to have had you share in his life. Cozza adored every one of you!

Survivors include his sons, Jay and Ed (Mary); daughter, Jan; granddaughter, Hannah (Brandon); the Harmon (Smith) family, and his dog, Bear.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. He would instead tell you to "think happy thoughts" when you see something that reminds you of him.

In lieu of flowers or donations, go out and do something that makes someone else's day: give a compliment to a stranger or make someone smile or laugh. That was his mission in life and one where he always succeeded. It surely is a piece of his legacy that he has left for us to carry on in his place.

A monument has been placed for him in the Blacks Rocks, compliments of Mark Peterson, a driftwood cross...Dick would have loved it!



Richard "Dick" CozzaJune 11, 1930 - April 13, 2019Dick Cozza, 88, was raised in the Silt/Rifle area and was proud of his Italian heritage. He attended Mesa College and met Joan Harr, who he later married. They had three children, Jay, Ed, and Jan. He was a true patriot who proudly served in the National Guard. He was an amazing athlete who never lost the love for any kind of game, and boy, could he dance! OTA and Little League coaching was a joy of his. He also spent many years officiating football and basketball games. He stands in good company among a select few who were honored in the Colorado Officials (football and basketball) elite.Dick's life was spent as a relentlessly honest man of integrity. He started Cozza Agency Insurance at the age of 50, where he and Jan ran it together. He served his devoted clients (mostly farm and ranch) well and out of them came countless friendships. For the last few years he continued to serve them (right up until the end) through the Rifle Insurance Agency alongside his dear friend, Jack Sours.Some of his passions were pulling his kids and their friends behind the boat at Highline Lake. He was also an accomplished solemn skier playing (literally) any game of cards, doing the daily crosswords (in pen), fishing of any kind, being an ethical hunter, devouring books, being a life time member of both the Elks and the NRA, cutting and polishing rocks, and training his 14 Labradors throughout the years to be primed for duck hunting season. The greatest of all of his passions/talents was his love for running the river, Ruby Canyon and the Gore cabin especially. He logged every trip since 1970! He built his own 19-foot jet boat with the help of his mentor and friend, Arnold Feller. In regards to how he learned to navigate the Colorado River his standard answer was always, "my boat's green paint is on every rock from Snooks Bottom to the Utah line, and probably most of it near Kukulan's Island at the duck blind, it's how you learn!" He was famous for his ability to run the river and he did a variety of rescues. Many great memories were made there with his "river runnin' friends": the Bullards, Petersons, Ely, Kimball, son-in-law, Stan Martinez, and his best friend in the world, "Too Tall" (Geary) Hall.A tougher man few will ever know, totally fearless, and two hundred percent determined. At the age of 86 he overcame three (separate) leg amputations in a matter of 22 days. His ultimate goal was to stand again and see his Merrell's beneath him in long Levis...and by God he did it! He never gave up or backed down. His strength and courage was astounding and prideful beyond explanation. As we told Dr. Steve Gammon, the orthopedic surgeon, "don't ever underestimate Cozza...because he will prove you wrong." It was with the complete support and dedication of the Restorative Therapy team at Larchwood and their belief in him that he was able to stand again. They made it happen. Dick was also able to return home to his beloved shop many times post-amputations, thanks to his grandson (in-law), Brandon Brown, who he called often to "come get me!"...and Brandon always did. Going home to "cut a rock" was one of his greatest joys in his last couple of years.His sense of humor stayed sharp; never wavering. After his first amputation surgery he told Hannah, "I ordered a great pair of shoes from Cabela's, you are going to have to send one back." After his last amputation, "well I guess you are going to have to send the other one back now, too." Minutes out of his final surgery he said to son Ed, "Ed, I think you've gotten a little taller, but then again, I got a little shorter today." Then, three days before Christmas last year he called to tell Jan, "The Salvation Army brought me a Christmas gift...socks. What were they thinking, who does that?! Socks for a legless man!" He was a humorous, brave heart right up until his last breath."Family" to Dick was never defined solely by blood. He instilled in his family the importance of loving and appreciating those who have loved us in return. He is survived by countless friends who were no doubt, to him, family. All of you who have shared in his adventures, passions, celebrations, and alongside him during his hardships...you know who you are. For that, we are forever grateful and honored to have had you share in his life. Cozza adored every one of you!Survivors include his sons, Jay and Ed (Mary); daughter, Jan; granddaughter, Hannah (Brandon); the Harmon (Smith) family, and his dog, Bear.Per his wishes, there will be no services. He would instead tell you to "think happy thoughts" when you see something that reminds you of him.In lieu of flowers or donations, go out and do something that makes someone else's day: give a compliment to a stranger or make someone smile or laugh. That was his mission in life and one where he always succeeded. It surely is a piece of his legacy that he has left for us to carry on in his place.A monument has been placed for him in the Blacks Rocks, compliments of Mark Peterson, a driftwood cross...Dick would have loved it! Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close