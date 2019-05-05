Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Cozza. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" Cozza

June 11, 1930 - April 13, 2019

Dad,

You always had a standard comment after every excursion, usually said on the off-ramp headed east on I-70. We did the check: hubs out, lights and brakes plugged in and working, everything strapped down and the winch-dawg locked in place, nothing to blow out while traveling...you always said, "another round trip". I should have counted!

Hey Dad-I will carry your wisdom, our countless hours together, all the many things you taught me, and your laughter constantly. I say to you Cozza, my hero: "another round trip". Thanks for letting me join you on the ride.

"If you've been thinkin' you were all that you've got,

Then don't feel alone anymore.

Cause' when we are together, then you've got a lot,

'Cause I am the river and you are the shore.

And it goes on and on, watching the river run,

Further and further from things that we've done,

Leaving them one by one.

And we have just begun, watching the river run.

Listening and learning and yearning.

Run, river, run."

-Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina, November 1971

Love,

Your "Favorite Daughter"

I will be lost without you, Balto!



