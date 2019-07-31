Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Dale Martin. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Dale Martin



August 1, 1939 - July 20, 2019



Richard Martin passed away, comfortably in his home, surrounded by family on Saturday, July 20, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer.



He was born in Hotchkiss, Colorado, to Earmel Haskell Martin and Lelia Almina Williams Martin. After moving to Paonia, Colorado, in 1949, he graduated from Paonia High School in 1957. He worked for his uncle at Harold's Market in Hotchkiss before working at City Market in Delta. He attended Mesa Junior College, then transferred to Engineering Drafting School in Denver from which he graduated in April of 1965.



In June of 1965 he married Sara Kathleen Wilson. During their 54 years of marriage, they were blessed with a daughter, SueAnn, and son, Burke. Richard worked as a photogrammetrist at Air Photo Surveys and Intermountain Technical Service (KLH Engineering) before starting his own company, Data Mapping, in 1997. After retiring in 2003, he lovingly worked as a courier for Community Hospital.



Richard was most loved for his stories and ability to talk to anyone. He was always joking, teasing, and making us laugh until the very end. If Richard wasn't working in the yard, he was in his shop woodworking. He blessed his family and friends with handmade masterpieces. Other pastimes he enjoyed were leather working, hunting, fishing, and camping. Richard and Kathy were regulars for 20 years at Frost RV Park on the Grand Mesa where Richard took many beautiful photographs.



Richard is survived by his wife, Kathleen; brother, Dawayne; daughter, SueAnn Tinsley (Kevin); son, Burke Martin (Merritt), and grandchildren, Greg and Kayla Stoneburner, and Erin, Connor and Liam Martin.



Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on August 2, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Grand Junction, CO.



Donation, in lieu of flowers, can be made to HopeWest.



