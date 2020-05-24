Richard Goucher
1944 - 2020
Richard Goucher

February 28, 1944 - May 12, 2020

Richard Goucher passed on May 12, 2020, at 7:50 p.m., surrounded by his wife, Karen, and his sons, Greg and Brent Goucher. He was well known for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and farmer.

Richard was born to George and Vera (Fuller) Goucher on February 28, 1944, in McCook, Nebraska. He began his education in a small country school until fifth grade and transferred to Grainton Grade School where he graduated from the eighth grade. Richard graduated from Hayes Center High School and finished his education at McCook Community College.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army under the 25th infantry division during the Vietnam War. He finished serving in 1967, and soon he would go on to marry the love of his life, Karen Cummings.

On July 22, 1967, they started their life-long marriage on the family farm. While living and working on the farm, he loved the fresh smell of breaking the soil every spring. Two years after marriage, they had their first child, Gregory George, in 1969, and had Brent Douglas in 1971. In 1981, the family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he worked in the trucking industry and carpet cleaning business.

After Karen retired from nursing, they spent their time on the road driving for Marten Transport. One of their biggest accomplishments within the company was each traveling two million miles without accidents across the United States. After 14 years they retired to Wallace, Nebraska, living a simple life together traveling the country and visiting family. Towards the end of his life they returned to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he later passed.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Karen; sons, Greg and Cami Goucher of Massillon, Ohio, and Brent and Diana Goucher of Palisade, Colorado; grandchildren, Adrian, Sabrina, Christopher, Alden, Matthew, Keegan, Jayden, and Madelyn; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Hazel, and Maisey; siblings, Joe Goucher and Judith (Roland) Raider, and other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to Wallace American Legion Post 213, https://centennial.legion.org/nebraska/post213.

Services will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
