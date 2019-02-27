Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Johnson. View Sign

Richard Murl Johnson

December 1, 1928 - February 21, 2019

Richard Murl Johnson was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on December 1, 1928, to Murl Hazen and Mabel Jane Purcell Johnson. As a youth, he was a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol, and he left Grand Junction High School in December of 1946 to join the Army Air Corps.

After leaving the Army, he became a carpenter, building houses in Uravan, Colorado. Over the years he worked as a carpenter, welder, mechanic, and as a window display artist. For several years in the early 1960's he owned and operated a Sinclair station in Broomfield, Colorado. After the family returned to Grand Junction he worked for more than 20 years in maintenance at the AEC compound, retiring in 1994.

He married Nila Myrle Winters on September 30, 1950, and together they raised three children, Larry (April) Johnson of Newport, North Carolina; Beverly Johnson of Grand Junction, and Nila (Joe) Huttenlocker of Clifton. They moved to Denver in 1957, and to Broomfield in 1960. They returned to Grand Junction in 1967. He designed his dream home, which he and Nila built together and where they have lived for the last 47 years.

Richard was a talented artist, and in addition to his many paintings, he crafted works of art from wood, metal and clay, as well as producing videos and programs on the computer. The handmade gifts received over the years are highly treasured by his family and friends.

He and Nila created crossword puzzles together, and in later years he enjoyed working crosswords with his daughters. The couple spent many years "trekking" and auto-crossing with the Rocky Mountain Sports Car Club. He also taught himself computer programming and shared that passion with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his only sister, Virginia Tapp; nephew, John Tapp; two grandchildren, and his dog, Tamiche.

He is survived by the love of his life, Nila, to whom he was married for 68 years, and their three children, 17 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 32 great-great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 27 at 9:30 a.m., at Martin Mortuary on North Avenue, with services following at 10:30. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens, to be followed by a reception at the Salvation Army, 1235 N. 4th at noon. Those unable to attend services are welcome to join the family at the reception.

