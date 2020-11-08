1/1
Richard Joseph Pobirk
1932 - 2020
Richard Joseph Pobirk

November 24, 1932 - November 2, 2020

Richard was born in Crested Butte, Colorado, on November 24, 1932, to John and Anna (Rozman) Pobirk. He moved to Paonia as a boy and graduated from high school there. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Richard lived in the Denver area where he worked in electronics. While in Denver he met Janet Karmazin. They were married on June 20, 1970, and moved to Grand Junction the following year. In January 1972, they bought a peach orchard on East Orchard Mesa where they raised fruit for over 45 years.

He and Janet were the proud parents of two sons, Frank and Brian.

In 1995 Richard put his faith in Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. Since that time Richard has been faithful in telling others how they, too, can have eternal life. He often quoted the words of Christ found in John 14:6 "I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me." Richard loved spending time reading God's word and studying it. He ministered at the Mesa County Jail since 2005 until he could not go in due to covid.

Richard was promoted into heaven on November 2, 2020.

He is survived by wife, Janet; sons, Frank and Brian; daughter-in-law, Lillian, and grandchildren, Andrew, Mandy, and Jake. He is also survived by sister, Evelyn, and sisters-in-law, Kathy and Mary. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Herman, Don, Robert, and John.

Services will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Pear Park Baptist Church, 3102 E Road.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
