Richard "Dick" K. Laible
October 8, 1943 - August 9, 2020
Dick died peacefully in his home after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
He was born and raised in Washburn, IL, to Jay and Frances Laible, along with his older brother, Mike Laible.
After graduating high school, Dick attended Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL, where he graduated with a bachelor's in business. He married his wife, Patricia, in October of 1968, and moved to Grand Junction, CO the following year. There they started their family having three children: daughter, Lara, and sons, Brad and Jason.
He worked for 44 years shuffling papers as the accountant and office manager for Hanson Equipment, retiring in 2014.
Dick had great passion for bike riding, hiking, tennis, camping, traveling and just general socializing. He was an active (and founding) member of Redlands United Methodist Church, the local masonic lodge, the Western Colorado Shrine Club (where he was once president) and of course his weekly FAC, from which many people may remember him.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Laible of Grand Junction; brother, Mike (Bev) Laible of Craig, Colorado; son, Brad (BellaLynn) Laible; son, Jason (Andrea) Laible; son-in-law, Marc Feigitsch, and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Frances Laible, and daughter, Lara Feigitsch.
Memorial service will be an open house memorial on Saturday, September 12, from 3 - 7:00 p.m. at the Canyon View Park tennis courts pavilion. All are welcome but we have to follow the health department's regulations of no more than 100 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, donations or a memorial may be made in Dick's honor to the Western Colorado hospice organization, HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506, or Hopewestco.org/donate
.