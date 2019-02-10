Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Kauffman. View Sign

Richard Warren Kauffman

August 2, 1949 - February 5, 2019

God called Rick home early morning on February 5th.

Rick was born on August 2, 1949, to John W. Kauffman and Bertha Baker. He was a very strong willed little boy and at a very young age decided he would try to take on the world. In 1975 Rick earned second place in the Mr. Colorado competition. In 1976 he won the title of Mr. Colorado. While training for the Junior Mr. America competition he was in contact with Arnold Schwarzenegger and had the opportunity to not only meet him, but to work out with him. Mr. Schwarzenegger was instrumental in helping Rick with his training and diet for the Junior Mr. America competition. In 1980 he took fifth place in the Junior Mr. America competition.

Rick married Jane in 1979; they were married for 36 years. In 1984, he graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College. Not only did he graduate with honors, he was Valedictorian. He also won the John Connelly Award, which was only given to one person out of four classes.

Rick practiced as a Chiropractor for more than 30 years, and was an amazing chiropractor. During that time he became an Animal Chiropractor and a post-graduate teacher for Animal Chiropractic offered to Veterinarians and Chiropractors. Rick developed new adjustment techniques for horses and dogs that are still used today. He was D.A.B.C.O. Certified, and took courses in the D.A.B.C.R. certification. He was also a member of the National Ozone Association.

Along with his many accomplishments he loved reading and learning everything he could! He was a devoted Christian. He also became a single-engine pilot. Rick will be very missed! He always had a warm smile, a hug, and a kind prayer when you needed one, or all three.

Rick is survived by his brother, Larry Kauffman (Mary Kay); sisters, Rose Romero (Mike) and Connie Caridi (Mario); former wife, Jane Kauffman; favorite cousin, Sandra Kay Nimon; his 39 year old horse, Tigger, and his loving four legged companion, Beau. He is preceded in death by his father, and mother; older sister, Betty Love, and younger brother, Carl Shoup.

Services will be held at Victory Life Church on February 14, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Warriors at Heart. Services have been entrusted to Jeff Gentry at Affordable Memorial Care.



