Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450

Richard Laneer Means



June 2, 1936 - December 8, 2019



Dick, as he was known by family and friends, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at age 83 years.



Dick was born in the Jicarilla Mountains of New Mexico to Sarah Robbins and Burdett Means. Mr. Means passed away at Dick's early age of five years. Dick later spent his childhood in Carrizozo, helping his mother at the laundry mat and caring for his young siblings. His oldest brother owned "Means" garage where Dick worked and learned his mechanic trade. He graduated from high school with honors, lettering in football. He joined the US



He moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he married Beverly Denton. They later divorced. Three children were born to that union, Jerome, Naomi, and Tomas.



Dick worked at Gilsonite Refinery while taking several machining classes at Mesa College. Garry Refining purchased Gilsonite and Dick was promoted to lead machinist. He married Laure Vandermeer July 1977. Over the years Dick had many achievements. His love of flying airplanes led him to building a mini biplane and doing aerobatics around the valley. He made the September 1979 photo page of Bob Grant's calendar.



Dick was a member of the Colorado water skippers and lent a helping hand when High Line Lake was built. He served as president of Gilsonite Federal Credit Union for approximately 12 years. He was a blood donor, a member of St. Mary's 10 gallon club. He loved traveling, hunting, fishing, racing boats, and was a skilled golfer. He liked people and was always ready to lend a helping hand and encouraged the young, as well as the older, generations to follow their dreams. He had plenty of good jokes to amuse his family and friends.



Dick retired from working on his 75th birthday. He was pre-deceased by his parents; brothers, Robert, Lavon, Henry, Kenneth, Donald, and Vestal, and sister, Marietta Miller. He is survived by spouse, Laure Means; sisters, Sarah-Lou Carwile, Verna-Mae Rodman, and Joy-Ann Means; sons, Jerome Means, Tomas (Ivy) Means, and Naomi (Robin) Olson; step-children, Rodney (Deanna) Vandermeer, Donald (Debbie) Vandermeer, David (Joyce) Vandermeer, and Carol (Benjamin) McNay, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A private family service will be held at a later date.



Contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



