Richard Lee Schafer
February 7, 1933 - January 21, 2020
Longtime resident of the area Richard Schafer passed away on January 21, 2020, of natural causes. He was 86 years old.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart, (hun) Mary Kate Greer. They were married on February 20, 1954, in Fruita, CO, and would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this coming February.
Richard graduated from Fruita Union High School in 1952. He was drafted into the service in 1953 and honorably discharged as a corporal in 1955.
Richard was a cattleman first and foremost. He loved the Lord and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventists. He worked for D&RGW Railroad for 17 years. He owned and ran a successful trucking company based out of Greeley, CO, and a successful home building construction company, also in Greeley, CO. Richard finally made his way back to the Grand Valley to retire in the place he called home.
He is survived by children, Carol (Michael) Kulp of Grand Junction, CO, and John (Retha) Schafer of Greeley, CO; brothers, Lawrence of Grand Junction, CO, and Dean of Sun City, AZ; seven grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by sons, Rick and Michael; brothers, LaVern and Urban, and sister, Barbara.
Funeral service on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Interment to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020