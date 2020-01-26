Richard Lee Schafer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee Schafer.
Service Information
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO
81505
(970)-243-2450
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard Lee Schafer

February 7, 1933 - January 21, 2020

Longtime resident of the area Richard Schafer passed away on January 21, 2020, of natural causes. He was 86 years old.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart, (hun) Mary Kate Greer. They were married on February 20, 1954, in Fruita, CO, and would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this coming February.

Richard graduated from Fruita Union High School in 1952. He was drafted into the service in 1953 and honorably discharged as a corporal in 1955.

Richard was a cattleman first and foremost. He loved the Lord and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventists. He worked for D&RGW Railroad for 17 years. He owned and ran a successful trucking company based out of Greeley, CO, and a successful home building construction company, also in Greeley, CO. Richard finally made his way back to the Grand Valley to retire in the place he called home.

He is survived by children, Carol (Michael) Kulp of Grand Junction, CO, and John (Retha) Schafer of Greeley, CO; brothers, Lawrence of Grand Junction, CO, and Dean of Sun City, AZ; seven grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by sons, Rick and Michael; brothers, LaVern and Urban, and sister, Barbara.

Funeral service on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Interment to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
logo
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.