Richard Lee Sebold Mumby

Rich Mumby passed away unexpectedly on July, 2 2019 at the age of 46 in Sererance, CO. He was a beloved son, brother, father, husband and friend. Rich was born in Grand Junction, CO on September 10, 1972 to Paul and Terry Mumby. He graduated from Central in 1990, and joined the Navy in 1991 where he became a Corpsman and was assigned with the Marines. While serving, Richard married and had a daughter named Braunwyn in 1995. He divorced and was discharged in 1999, when he returned home to Colorado and broke out in the oilfield. On July 5, 2003 Rich married Shelby. Together they had three sons: Tyreden, Tjorvi, and Triggvarr. Rich's work took him on adventures all over the world. He is remembered by his family as the life of the party, as there was never a dull moment when he was present. He was loving, loyal, funny, and a hard worker. He never met a stranger and was always smiling. He is survived by his parents Paul and Terry Mumby, his wife Shelby, his four children: Braunwyn, Tyreden, Tjorvi and Triggvar, and his siblings: Josh Vaughn, Amber Mumby, Butch Mumby and Makala Reid. Memorial services will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery on July 19th at 10am. Celebration of life to follow.

