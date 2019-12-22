Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Leonard Luque. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Leonard Luque



March 31, 1954 - December 18, 2019



Richard Leonard Luque, age 65, passed away in Grand Junction, Colorado, on December 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital after a brief illness.



Rick was a devoted father and his children were his pride and joy. He was married to LaDona Decker for 30 years. He loved fishing, camping and spending time with his family. Any chance he got, Rick was in his shed working with his hands and his dog, Tyson, was by his side. Rick enjoyed making knives, working with leather, making axes and so much more. He recently opened his bar, Wingers, in Clifton, which was a life-long dream. He spent the last few months of his life at his bar playing pool, making new friends, and enjoying life.



Rick is survived by his children, Taylor Luque of Grand Junction, and Jessica Luque of Scottsdale, AZ; sisters, Rachael Soto, Priscilla Roberts, and Maria Place; brothers, John, Mike, and Robert, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Philip Luque Sr., and his brother, Philip Luque Jr.



Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO. Following services there will be a celebration of life at Wingers Bar and Poolhall in Clifton, CO, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit#A12 in the Peachtree Shopping Center.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Orchard Mesa Little League in care of Chris Crown.



