Richard N. Sleigh II



August 7, 1965 - May 15, 2020



With deepest sorrow, we announce that Richard Sleigh II, surrounded by loved ones, passed away at his daughter's home in California at the age of 54.



Richard was born and lived most of his life in Corona, CA. He always spoke of growing up in a small town and having many lifelong friendships and wonderful memories like playing baseball at Butterfield Park and taking his kids to Gravity Hill. He was a welder by trade working for many shops. He married Clare Standen and had three beautiful children and three grandchildren. His heart was always in California with his children.



Richard made his final move to Grand Junction, CO in 2012. He loved life, family, fishing, camping and all things Colorado; he lived by the motto, "It is what it is!" All those that met him say they will miss his daily positive posts on social media, his smile, his laugh, and his hugs. Richard's hugs were unforgettable and will be felt forever. Those who knew Richard, even a little, lost a shining light in their lives.



Richard will be missed every day by his dad, Richard Sleigh; mom, Judy (Green); brother, David (Tina) Sleigh; children, Andrew, Ashley (Francis) Garcia, and Lindsay (Marlone) Sese; grandchildren, Jayden, Mia, and Connor; Colorado nephews, Riley and Davis; girlfriend, Cheri and her children; many aunts and uncles; a niece and nephews in California; cousins, and lifelong friends.



We know Richard is now with his grandparents and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven. He will always be in our hearts. "Our love will fly to you each night on angel's wings. God speed, sweet dreams."



A small service will be held on August 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery. He will be laid to rest next to his grandparents, Cecil and Marjorie Green.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store