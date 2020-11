Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Pobirk, 87, of Palisade, died November 2, 2020, at St. Mary's. He was a fruit grower. Visitation 10 a.m., service 11 a.m., Tuesday, at Pear Park Baptist Church, Grand Junction. Burial will follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.



