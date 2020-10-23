Richard Ritter



October 23, 1937 - October 18, 2020



After an extended battle with Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson's Disease, Richard Ritter of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on October 18, 2020, while in hospice care at the age of 82.



He is survived by Betty, his loving wife of 63 years; son, Edgar "Ed" and wife, Wilda; son, Richard "Rick" and wife Debbie; son, Thad and wife, Becky; granddaughter, Alyssa, and grandson, Brent and wife, Amanda.



Rich was born October 23, 1937, in La Junta, Colorado to his mother, Marie Schweitzer. He was adopted by his father, Edgar L. Ritter after Marie and Edgar were married. He grew up on the family ranch in Rocky Ford, Colorado and graduated from Rocky Ford High School. He joined the Air Force in 1956 and served as a Medical Lab Technician for eight years while being stationed in New Mexico, Germany, France, and Louisiana before being honorably discharged in 1964. He also attended Otero County Community College taking coursework to become a Laboratory and X-ray technician.



Rich married Betty Joeline Hart on December 29, 1957, while on temporary leave from the Air Force. They lived in Roswell, New Mexico where Ed was born. Betty moved back to La Junta, Colorado where Rick was born while Rich was stationed in Berlin Germany and France. The family moved to Alexandria, Louisiana where Thad was born when Rich was stationed there. After his discharge from the Air Force, they lived in East Bernard, Texas, Rocky Ford, Colorado and Petersburg, New York before settling in Castle Rock, Colorado in 1972. Rich and Betty moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 2005, and then to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 2013 to be near family.



Rich started his career as an electrician in 1972 and worked his way from apprentice, to journeyman, to master, to State Electrical Inspector in seven short years. He retired as the Colorado State Examining Officer for Electrical Licenses in 1999.



Rich enjoyed many hobbies over the years including stained glass, refurbishing classic cars, building furniture, building redwood canoes and scroll saw artwork with both wood and copper. He gifted many of these projects to his friends and family that will be cherished for many years to come.



Rich and Betty were long time members of the Pikes Peak chapter of the Veterans Motor Car Club of America (VMCCA). This membership combined his love of classic cars and their love of travel by taking tours around the United States in their classic cars.



The Berlin Wall was built in 1961 while Rich was stationed there with the Air Force. He and Betty traveled to Berlin in 2008 to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary and they were able to visit the city after the wall had been torn down and both the city of Berlin and the Country of Germany had been reunified. They enjoyed that trip so much, they went back to Europe in 2014 to cruise the Rhine River from Amsterdam to Basel, Switzerland.



Rich is also survived by his sisters, Cathy Russell and Sheri Goodermote; brothers, John and Dan, and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike.



A memorial service will be held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, Colorado on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.



