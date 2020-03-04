Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Steven Luebbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Steven Luebbert



February 18, 1956 - January 14, 2020



Loving son, brother, uncle, friend and longtime Western Colorado resident, Richard Steven Luebbert, passed away on January 14, 2020, at the age of 63, after a long and courageous battle with a debilitating illness.



Richard was born in Newport Beach, California on February 18, 1956 to Bill and Betty Luebbert. He lived with his family in San Clemente, California, and served as an altar boy at the Lutheran Church (and looked like an angel). The family moved to Eckert, Colorado in 1971. He graduated from Cedaredge High School in 1974, where he made many lifelong friends. Rick attended college in Denver and became certified in Broadcast Communications. He worked as a control room manager at KREX television in Grand Junction in the 1980s and 90s. He was remembered by co-workers as always being upbeat and funny. Rick was extremely knowledgeable in television, music and movie information, NASCAR and classic cars. He was very proud and appreciative of his family and friends and always made the extra effort to attend birthdays, holidays and the many family gatherings over the years (including Christmas in Cancun). He was a very kind soul and will be missed for a very, very long time.



Richard was preceded in death by his father, Jean William Luebbert. He is survived by his mother, Betty May Luebbert of Denver, CO; siblings, Diane and David Jones of Paso Robles CA, Melinda and Lawrence Howes of Denver, CO, William and Madelyn Luebbert of Homer, AK and 33 (or so) nephews and nieces.



A memorial is planned in Western Colorado in the spring. The date and location is yet to be decided. Interested parties may contact Bill at



In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to be sent to the Arthritis National Research Foundation. You can donate on line at

Richard Steven LuebbertFebruary 18, 1956 - January 14, 2020Loving son, brother, uncle, friend and longtime Western Colorado resident, Richard Steven Luebbert, passed away on January 14, 2020, at the age of 63, after a long and courageous battle with a debilitating illness.Richard was born in Newport Beach, California on February 18, 1956 to Bill and Betty Luebbert. He lived with his family in San Clemente, California, and served as an altar boy at the Lutheran Church (and looked like an angel). The family moved to Eckert, Colorado in 1971. He graduated from Cedaredge High School in 1974, where he made many lifelong friends. Rick attended college in Denver and became certified in Broadcast Communications. He worked as a control room manager at KREX television in Grand Junction in the 1980s and 90s. He was remembered by co-workers as always being upbeat and funny. Rick was extremely knowledgeable in television, music and movie information, NASCAR and classic cars. He was very proud and appreciative of his family and friends and always made the extra effort to attend birthdays, holidays and the many family gatherings over the years (including Christmas in Cancun). He was a very kind soul and will be missed for a very, very long time.Richard was preceded in death by his father, Jean William Luebbert. He is survived by his mother, Betty May Luebbert of Denver, CO; siblings, Diane and David Jones of Paso Robles CA, Melinda and Lawrence Howes of Denver, CO, William and Madelyn Luebbert of Homer, AK and 33 (or so) nephews and nieces.A memorial is planned in Western Colorado in the spring. The date and location is yet to be decided. Interested parties may contact Bill at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to be sent to the Arthritis National Research Foundation. You can donate on line at https://curearthritis.org/donation/ in Rick's name. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close