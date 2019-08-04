Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rick J. Simonson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rick J. Simonson



May 2, 1955 - July 9, 2019



Eric James Simonson was born May 2, 1955, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and died peacefully at his home on July 9, 2019, in Eagle River, Alaska. .



Raised in the Twin Cities, Rick moved frequently in the early days of his 29 year radio career. His radio life took him to Eau Claire, Wisconsin where he met and married his wife of 36 years, Marian.



He settled into family life in Grand Junction, Colorado where they raised their daughters, Nicole and Lindsay.



Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Lucy Simonson.



He is survived by his wife, Marian; daughters, Nicole Hulick (Justin) Gunnison, CO, and Lindsay Davidson (Daniel) New Castle, CO; granddaughters, Abigail and Charlotte Hulick; sister, Robin Kellogg (Jeff) St. Paul Park, MN, and brother, Jon Simonson St. Louis Park, MN.



He will be dearly missed. Our hearts are at peace knowing he was enjoying his life, his friends and his family to the fullest. His warmth, friendliness and generosity went hand in hand with his love for Jesus.



A celebration of life will be on Saturday, August 10, at 12:00 p.m. at Jubilee Family Church of God, 483 30 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504.

