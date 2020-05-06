Rickie E. Marquez



March 5, 1955 - April 28, 2020



Rickie E. Marquez, 65, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on April 28, 2020.



Rick was born on March 5, 1955, to Jose (Balmer) V. and Gloria D. Marquez in Fruita, CO. Rick graduated from Fruita High School and was an exceptional craftsman brick mason for more than 40 years and worked with Hamon Custodis for 18 years.



He is survived by his mother, Gloria D. Marquez; spouse, Kerry D. Rutledge, they met in 1987; his daughter, Jennifer (Matt) Martin; grandson, Ryan; sister, Sharon (Steve) Place; sister, Pam (Robert) Holland; nephews, Travis Place and Brandon Holland; nieces, Christa Place and Brooke (Jerred) Sanchez, and great-nephews and nieces, Skylynn Place, Mikayla and Alex Weaver, Jaden, Logan and Macie Place, Barrett Holland and Layla Murphy.



Rick was predeceased by his father, Jose (Balmer) V. Marquez; grandmother, Marie Phillips, and numerous aunts and uncles.



Rick had a smile that would light up the room; always happy to see you and such a good-natured person. He befriended everyone that crossed his path especially during his journeys across the United States to travel for work. He had seen every state in the U.S. except for Alaska. He was extremely kind and generous and would give the shirt off his back if he thought someone else was in need. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson, catfishing, watching NHRA Drag Racing, Ford trucks and muscle cars, classic rock, old westerns, and hanging out with family and friends while enjoying a cold beer. All that knew him would share stories of his indescribable love for cooking and food, especially chili, and how he liked to be ornery with his friends and family especially his nieces and nephews.



Rick will be greatly missed and was loved by so many. We hope that you can join us for a Celebration of Life, this summer (date to be determined), so that family and friends can share stories and memories. Details will be posted in the newspaper and social media when available.



