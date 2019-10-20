Rikki JoAnn Sprott-Cordell
July 17, 1978 - September 26, 2019
Rikki was born to Gary and Cherry Sprott in Grand Junction, CO. She was the middle daughter of four children. She unexpectedly passed away in her home in Watertown, SD, on September 26, 2019, five months after her father unexpectedly passed that same year. She was 41 years young.
Rikki had two children, Cooper Michael Gregory Ibsen who is now 23 and lives in Kauai and ReAliti Alexis Michelle Ibsen who she nicknamed Rami (the first initials of ReAliti's four names) who lives in Arizona. Rikki is also survived by her mother, Cherry Sprott; her oldest sister, Candy Jackson, and her husband, Mike Jackson, who Rikki considered another brother; Rikki's brother, Jason Sprott who were two peas in a pod growing up; her sister-in-law, who she considered another sister, Jaymie Sprott; and her little sister whom she loved to torment when they were little, Crystal Sprott. She was also survived by husband, Perry Cordell.
Rikki had the kindest heart, a loving smile and she always wanted the best for others. She will be missed terribly...especially by her mother.
The family would like to invite you to Rikki's Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Clifton Christian Church, 3242 F 1/4 Rd., Clifton, CO 81520.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019