Rita Kaye Stoddard



October 14, 1948 - February 1, 2020



Rita Kaye Stoddard, 72, passed away February 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She lived with Muscular Dystrophy most of her life, and the disease had progressed the last few years which led to her demise. She was so brave, never complained, and had such a sweet smile.



Rita was born October 14, 1948, to Wanda and Joe Dominick (both deceased) in Grand Junction, CO. She graduated from Grand Junction High School. Rita's first marriage was to Joe Ruckman (deceased) of Meeker, CO. From this union are two daughters, Katrina and Julene. In 1993, Rita married Richard "Rich" Stoddard of Grand Junction; they shared their love of God. She was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church until her illness kept her homebound. She also belonged to The Red Hats, had worked for Walmart and loved her job.



She is survived by daughters, Katrina (Ruckman) Prouty and Julene Morris of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Kody Morris of Grand Junction, and Samatha Morgan (Jerun) Kerhbeck of Pinedale, WY; great-granddaughters, Isabell and Kaleesia Kerhbeck; sisters, Connie (Stinemetz) Gene Campbell of Mesquite, NV, and Deanna (Stinemetz) Musgrave of NV. She was a donor for Muscular Dystrophy. She is so loved and will be greatly missed!



