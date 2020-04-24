Rita Stone

Obituary
Rita Stone

July 15, 1957 - April 22, 2020

With family at her side, Mrs. Rita Stone, 62, of West Monroe, LA, passed April 22, 2020, to be with the Lord.

Rita was born July 15, 1957. She loved working in retail and radio advertising sales. She is preceded in death by her father, J. W. Coker.

Survivors include her husband, Randy; brothers, Jeff and Dennis Coker; daughters, Summer Snider, Eva Riddle (fiance, Rolando Castillo); son, Jeremy Kulp, and many special friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and hospice whom she grew to love and cherish.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com. Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2020
