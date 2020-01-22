Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rob Youngquist. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rob Youngquist



April 25, 1956 - January 7, 2020



Rob Youngquist lost his battle of 14 years, from complications of Multiple Myeloma, January 7, at his home in Colorado Springs.



Rob was born April 25, 1956, in Englewood, CO. He graduated from Grand Junction High School, Mesa State College, Colorado State University, and Western State University. He decided while in junior high, to pursue a career in Computer Science/Technology and Business administration.



He met his loving wife, Cindy White, at work and knew she was meant to be his life partner. They were married on June 21, 1980. They were blessed with two children, Tess and Joshua. They moved to Colorado Springs and he taught at Pike's Peak Junior College. He then joined IREA as their Manager of Information Services. After 24 years he took early retirement.



Rob had a zest and love for life. He spent summers as a ranch hand, and river guide for Outward Bound. He discovered hang gliding; a fun hobby/adventure, and was a devoted skier. He found his passion six years ago in motorcycling. He enjoyed traveling all states west of Colorado with his devoted cousins, and best friends, chronicling their adventures in photos/journals of all things beautiful, fun, and freeing. Rob was loving, giving, smart, funny and caring. He was deeply loved and is heartbreakingly missed.



Rob is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Tess Aiden, and Joshua (Jenna); sister, Pam, and parents, Bob and Gail Youngquist.

Rob YoungquistApril 25, 1956 - January 7, 2020Rob Youngquist lost his battle of 14 years, from complications of Multiple Myeloma, January 7, at his home in Colorado Springs.Rob was born April 25, 1956, in Englewood, CO. He graduated from Grand Junction High School, Mesa State College, Colorado State University, and Western State University. He decided while in junior high, to pursue a career in Computer Science/Technology and Business administration.He met his loving wife, Cindy White, at work and knew she was meant to be his life partner. They were married on June 21, 1980. They were blessed with two children, Tess and Joshua. They moved to Colorado Springs and he taught at Pike's Peak Junior College. He then joined IREA as their Manager of Information Services. After 24 years he took early retirement.Rob had a zest and love for life. He spent summers as a ranch hand, and river guide for Outward Bound. He discovered hang gliding; a fun hobby/adventure, and was a devoted skier. He found his passion six years ago in motorcycling. He enjoyed traveling all states west of Colorado with his devoted cousins, and best friends, chronicling their adventures in photos/journals of all things beautiful, fun, and freeing. Rob was loving, giving, smart, funny and caring. He was deeply loved and is heartbreakingly missed.Rob is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Tess Aiden, and Joshua (Jenna); sister, Pam, and parents, Bob and Gail Youngquist. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close