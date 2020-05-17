Robert A. LuceroAugust 27, 1956 - May 12, 2020Robert A. Lucero was born August 27, 1956, in Erie, Colorado. He died on May 12, 2020, at his house in Grand Junction, Colorado. Robert was 64 years old. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Lucero; son, Jeffery (Jennifer) Lucero; daughter, Lisa Lucero; son, Bobby Lucero, and grandchildren, Millenni, Callissa, Gabryal, Alexyss, and Sadie Lucero.Robert served in the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1979. In 1981 he married Kathy Miller. They had been married for 39 years, and raised three children together. Robert worked as a truck driver until he retired in 2000. He was truly a wonderful man, great husband, perfect father, and a grandfather that any can ask for. He represents the meaning of being a true family man by making sure that his family always came prior to his own needs.Robert spent his free time playing and coaching his children on both bowling and baseball teams. He also enjoyed fishing, watching baseball with his son Bobby, going to concerts with his wife, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog, Patches. Heaven has gained a beautiful, kind-hearted, strong, wise, and slightly stubborn angel.On May 19, 2020, a memorial service in memory of Robert A. Lucero will be held at the Grand Junction Cemetery, 2620 Legacy Way, Grand Junction, CO.