Robert Allen Lefever
1927 - 2020
Robert Allen Lefever

May 29, 1927 - November 6, 2020

Robert Allen Lefever, Ph.D., passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Cappella of Grand Junction. He was the son of Chester A. and Rose Ann (Mummert) Lefever.

During WWII, he served in the U.S. Navy as an Electronic Technicians Mate. He graduated from Juniata College with a B.S. Degree, Magna Cum Laude, in 1951 and received a Ph.D. Degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1953. Robert was a scientist, who published over 80 research papers in scientific journals, and an inventor, holding 17 U.S. and foreign patents. He was a member of the American Chemical Society, American Physical Society, American Ceramic Society, the New York Academy of Sciences and a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemists. He presented scientific papers and chaired sessions at many national and international science conferences. Robert was known to the community of Grand Junction for his extensive volunteer work.

Robert married Juanita Mae Parks in 1946 who passed away in 2017. He is survived by children, Norma Jean (William) McFarland, Janice Marie Lefever, and Allen Brian (Teresa) Lefever all of Grand Junction.

Robert's wishes are to be cremated and at his request there will be no memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to HopeWest Hospice Care Center at https://www.hopewestco.org/donate/.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
