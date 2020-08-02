Robert Arley JenkinsApril 14, 1939 - July 27, 2020Robert Arley Jenkins, 81, passed away July 27, 2020, in Grand Junction, CO. He was born April 14, 1939, to Vera (Reisher) and Harry H. Jenkins in Norcatur, Kansas.He has been a resident of Grand Junction, CO, since 1943, and graduated from Central High School. Bob married Barbara on June 22, 1966, in Grand Junction, CO. He served in the 101st Airborne. Bob retired as a Hydrologic Data Chief for the USGS.Bob loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, nieces, and nephews every chance he got. Hunting, camping, hiking, and rock hounding were his favorite activities. When he wasn't outdoors, Bob liked to refinish old furniture he would find at secondhand stores.Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Brent (Tracie) Jenkins and grandsons, Aidan and Garrett; son, Jake Jenkins and grandchildren, Jonathon and Ashley, and three great-grandchildren.Per Bob's request, there will be no service.