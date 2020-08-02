1/1
Robert Arley Jenkins
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Arley Jenkins

April 14, 1939 - July 27, 2020

Robert Arley Jenkins, 81, passed away July 27, 2020, in Grand Junction, CO. He was born April 14, 1939, to Vera (Reisher) and Harry H. Jenkins in Norcatur, Kansas.

He has been a resident of Grand Junction, CO, since 1943, and graduated from Central High School. Bob married Barbara on June 22, 1966, in Grand Junction, CO. He served in the 101st Airborne. Bob retired as a Hydrologic Data Chief for the USGS.

Bob loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, nieces, and nephews every chance he got. Hunting, camping, hiking, and rock hounding were his favorite activities. When he wasn't outdoors, Bob liked to refinish old furniture he would find at secondhand stores.

Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Brent (Tracie) Jenkins and grandsons, Aidan and Garrett; son, Jake Jenkins and grandchildren, Jonathon and Ashley, and three great-grandchildren.

Per Bob's request, there will be no service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved