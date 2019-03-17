Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Beverly. View Sign

Robert G. Beverly

May 21, 1923 - February 15, 2019

Robert Gene Beverly was born to Claude and Ruth Beverly in Steamboat Springs where he was raised with his older brother, Elton. Bob learned to ski as a young boy, participated in high school football, basketball and track, played French horn in Steamboat's original skiing-marching band, and was valedictorian of his senior class.

He attended the University of Denver on an Alumni Scholarship. His college education was interrupted when he joined the US Naval Reserve during

After a short stint with Allied Chemical in Buffalo, NY, Bob returned to his beloved Colorado in 1948, and worked for the Bureau of Mines Oil Shale Demonstration Plant at Anvil Points as Assistant to the Chief. At Anvil Points, he met Vivian Likely, a secretary in the engineering department, and married her in Rifle on June 26, 1949. They were together for 68 wonderful years.

Becky was born in Glenwood Springs in 1953. The family then moved to Grand Junction, where Bob and Vivian lived the remainder of their lives. Kent was born there in 1955.

In 1954, Bob was employed as Manager by National Lead Company at the uranium processing pilot plant on the AEC compound. He then worked for Union Carbide in charge of their radiation control program. This work led to the environmental field and Bob became Director of Environmental and Public Affairs for the Mining and Metals Division. In this position he traveled extensively overseeing the environmental programs at 20 plants in 12 states. He presented over 100 papers at technical meetings in the US, as well as Europe and Australia, and had more than 20 papers published on environmental matters in the mining industry. Governor John Love appointed Bob as Vice Chairman of Colorado's first Air Quality Control Commission and he served as Chairman of the Governor's Radiation Advisory Committee. He retired from Union Carbide in 1986, and continued working as a consultant in environmental and public affairs.

Bob was a member of the Society of Mining Engineers, AIME, the American Mining Congress, the Colorado Association of Commerce and Industry, the Wyoming Mining Association, Director Emeritus of the Colorado Mining Association, and a Director of the Petroleum and Mining Club. He was active in and chairman of Club 20. He volunteered for many years at the Western Colorado Math and Science Center sharing his love of science with children.

As a result of Bob's interests in skiing, hiking, and mountain climbing, his family became outdoor enthusiasts and enjoyed being with him on a Colorado ski slope, a forest trail, or one of Colorado's 14'ers. He founded the Western Slope Group of the Colorado Mountain Club in 1950. His nearly 70-year membership was one of CMC's longest. He climbed all 54 14,000 foot mountains in Colorado and, taking relatives and friends on his favorite climbs, repeated 20 ascents of 14'ers. At age 63, Bob climbed his highest peak, 18,514 foot Kala Patthar, in Nepal.

While at DU, he promoted collegiate ski racing and was instrumental in the University adopting skiing as a minor sport in 1943. He received one of the first two letters in skiing awarded by DU. Working as Chairman of the National Ski Association's Collegiate Committee, he was instrumental in getting the NCAA to sanction skiing as an official sport in 1953. In 2010, Bob was inducted into the DU Athletic Hall of Fame.

He continued to be active in ski racing as a certified race official and course setter in Colorado and Wyoming for FIS, collegiate, and junior races. He was honored for this work receiving the Halstead Memorial Award in 1995 given by the Rocky Mountain Division of the USSA. He also trained ski patrollers and ski instructors at various ski areas.

Bob was on the board of the Grand Mesa Ski Corporation which operated the old Mesa Creek ski area, established the first National Ski Patrol on Grand Mesa, and ran a weekend ski school at the old area. Bob explored the Big Beaver Creek Basin and did snow depth analysis in the bowl where Powderhorn would be built. Bob and his son hiked, identified and flagged many of the original trails at the new Powderhorn ski area which opened in 1965. He was on the Powderhorn Ski Corporation board for 22 years, several years as president, and helped in the planning and fund raising. He, along with Dave Edwards, started the Buddy Werner racing program at Powderhorn in 1968. The next year, they helped establish the School District #51 Learn to Ski Program. Many a local can tell stories of learning to ski with Bob Beverly.

Bob's contributions to ski racing, ski area development, ski patrolling, and ski instruction were recognized with his induction into the Colorado Ski Hall of Fame in 2000 as a Colorado Skiing Pioneer. He was greatly honored by this recognition. Bob learned to ski at age three and enjoyed the sport until age 89, never missing a season.

Bob was an adventurous sort. He hiked the Inca Trail and rafted the Urubamba River in Peru. He cherished his trips to Nepal; circumnavigating Annapurna, playing London Bridge and giving crayons to the rural school children, trekking into Everest Base Camp, climbing Kala Patthar, and riding an elephant in Chitwan. He gazed in awe at Denali and rode the rapids of the Grand Canyon. Bob and Vivian cruised the Panama Canal, crossed the Arctic Circle, and traveled the world extensively.

Bob's wife and family were his greatest interests. They skied, camped, hiked and traveled together, taking family vacations all over the U.S., particularly in the West. Vivian and Bob were active participants in the lives, sports, and activities of their children and grandchildren. Bob's love and appreciation of the great outdoors lives on through them.

Bob is survived by his children, Becky Beverly and Kent Beverly, both of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Stephen Sell (Chloe) of Donnelly, Idaho, and Lauren Sell of Denver, and great-grandsons, Kane and Drake Sell of Ogden, Utah.

Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church on May 10, 2019, at 10:00 with a reception at the church. Military honors will be at Palisade Cemetery at 1:00. A gathering of family and friends will follow.

Donations in his name can be made to Eureka! McConnell Science Museum at CMU or the Colorado Mountain Club Program of Conservation: Stewardship/Trails.

Robert G. BeverlyMay 21, 1923 - February 15, 2019Robert Gene Beverly was born to Claude and Ruth Beverly in Steamboat Springs where he was raised with his older brother, Elton. Bob learned to ski as a young boy, participated in high school football, basketball and track, played French horn in Steamboat's original skiing-marching band, and was valedictorian of his senior class.He attended the University of Denver on an Alumni Scholarship. His college education was interrupted when he joined the US Naval Reserve during WWII . He received electronic technician training, attended Midshipman's School at Columbia University where he received his commission, and served in the Pacific Theater as a Communications Officer Lieutenant Junior Grade aboard the USS Brule. With his honorable discharge, he returned to DU, where he received a BS in Chemical Engineering in 1947.After a short stint with Allied Chemical in Buffalo, NY, Bob returned to his beloved Colorado in 1948, and worked for the Bureau of Mines Oil Shale Demonstration Plant at Anvil Points as Assistant to the Chief. At Anvil Points, he met Vivian Likely, a secretary in the engineering department, and married her in Rifle on June 26, 1949. They were together for 68 wonderful years.Becky was born in Glenwood Springs in 1953. The family then moved to Grand Junction, where Bob and Vivian lived the remainder of their lives. Kent was born there in 1955.In 1954, Bob was employed as Manager by National Lead Company at the uranium processing pilot plant on the AEC compound. He then worked for Union Carbide in charge of their radiation control program. This work led to the environmental field and Bob became Director of Environmental and Public Affairs for the Mining and Metals Division. In this position he traveled extensively overseeing the environmental programs at 20 plants in 12 states. He presented over 100 papers at technical meetings in the US, as well as Europe and Australia, and had more than 20 papers published on environmental matters in the mining industry. Governor John Love appointed Bob as Vice Chairman of Colorado's first Air Quality Control Commission and he served as Chairman of the Governor's Radiation Advisory Committee. He retired from Union Carbide in 1986, and continued working as a consultant in environmental and public affairs.Bob was a member of the Society of Mining Engineers, AIME, the American Mining Congress, the Colorado Association of Commerce and Industry, the Wyoming Mining Association, Director Emeritus of the Colorado Mining Association, and a Director of the Petroleum and Mining Club. He was active in and chairman of Club 20. He volunteered for many years at the Western Colorado Math and Science Center sharing his love of science with children.As a result of Bob's interests in skiing, hiking, and mountain climbing, his family became outdoor enthusiasts and enjoyed being with him on a Colorado ski slope, a forest trail, or one of Colorado's 14'ers. He founded the Western Slope Group of the Colorado Mountain Club in 1950. His nearly 70-year membership was one of CMC's longest. He climbed all 54 14,000 foot mountains in Colorado and, taking relatives and friends on his favorite climbs, repeated 20 ascents of 14'ers. At age 63, Bob climbed his highest peak, 18,514 foot Kala Patthar, in Nepal.While at DU, he promoted collegiate ski racing and was instrumental in the University adopting skiing as a minor sport in 1943. He received one of the first two letters in skiing awarded by DU. Working as Chairman of the National Ski Association's Collegiate Committee, he was instrumental in getting the NCAA to sanction skiing as an official sport in 1953. In 2010, Bob was inducted into the DU Athletic Hall of Fame.He continued to be active in ski racing as a certified race official and course setter in Colorado and Wyoming for FIS, collegiate, and junior races. He was honored for this work receiving the Halstead Memorial Award in 1995 given by the Rocky Mountain Division of the USSA. He also trained ski patrollers and ski instructors at various ski areas.Bob was on the board of the Grand Mesa Ski Corporation which operated the old Mesa Creek ski area, established the first National Ski Patrol on Grand Mesa, and ran a weekend ski school at the old area. Bob explored the Big Beaver Creek Basin and did snow depth analysis in the bowl where Powderhorn would be built. Bob and his son hiked, identified and flagged many of the original trails at the new Powderhorn ski area which opened in 1965. He was on the Powderhorn Ski Corporation board for 22 years, several years as president, and helped in the planning and fund raising. He, along with Dave Edwards, started the Buddy Werner racing program at Powderhorn in 1968. The next year, they helped establish the School District #51 Learn to Ski Program. Many a local can tell stories of learning to ski with Bob Beverly.Bob's contributions to ski racing, ski area development, ski patrolling, and ski instruction were recognized with his induction into the Colorado Ski Hall of Fame in 2000 as a Colorado Skiing Pioneer. He was greatly honored by this recognition. Bob learned to ski at age three and enjoyed the sport until age 89, never missing a season.Bob was an adventurous sort. He hiked the Inca Trail and rafted the Urubamba River in Peru. He cherished his trips to Nepal; circumnavigating Annapurna, playing London Bridge and giving crayons to the rural school children, trekking into Everest Base Camp, climbing Kala Patthar, and riding an elephant in Chitwan. He gazed in awe at Denali and rode the rapids of the Grand Canyon. Bob and Vivian cruised the Panama Canal, crossed the Arctic Circle, and traveled the world extensively.Bob's wife and family were his greatest interests. They skied, camped, hiked and traveled together, taking family vacations all over the U.S., particularly in the West. Vivian and Bob were active participants in the lives, sports, and activities of their children and grandchildren. Bob's love and appreciation of the great outdoors lives on through them.Bob is survived by his children, Becky Beverly and Kent Beverly, both of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Stephen Sell (Chloe) of Donnelly, Idaho, and Lauren Sell of Denver, and great-grandsons, Kane and Drake Sell of Ogden, Utah.Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church on May 10, 2019, at 10:00 with a reception at the church. Military honors will be at Palisade Cemetery at 1:00. A gathering of family and friends will follow.Donations in his name can be made to Eureka! McConnell Science Museum at CMU or the Colorado Mountain Club Program of Conservation: Stewardship/Trails. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close