Robert G. Beverly
May 21, 1923 - February 15, 2019
Services for Bob Beverly will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the First United Methodist Church with a reception immediately following, military honors at 1:00 at Palisade Cemetery, and a gathering of family and friends at the Ale House from 2:30 - 5:00 to celebrate his life.
If you wish, please make donations in his name to the Eureka! McConnell Science Museum at CMU to honor Bob's love of science and learning.
A big thank you to Shelly and Mary with Elite Care and the staff at The Commons for your loving care of Bob these last two years.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 5, 2019