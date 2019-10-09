Robert Bryan Massey
June 24, 1945 - September 27, 2019
Robert Bryan Massey, 74, of Whitewater, passed away on September 27, 2019, in Calamity Basin.
Robert was born on June 24, 1945, in Grand Junction, to Jim and Ester (Casto) Massey. He spent his childhood in Unaweep Canyon, and later graduated from Gateway High School in 1963. Robert joined the US Navy in 1966 and served from 1964-1967. He was awarded the National Defense Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal during his enlistment. On December 9, 1966, in North Highland, California, Robert married Judith Irene Dickenson. Sadly, Judy passed away in 1987.
Being a rancher, Robert had a great love for the outdoors. It wasn't all work though, he always enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling in his spare time.
Robert is survived by his sons, Brent Lee (Mary Joy) Massey, and Bryan Edward (Precious) Massey, both of Unaweep Canyon; sister, Naomi G. (James) Hill of Grand Junction; two nephews; four nieces, and his close friend, Annie Viehman. He is also preceded in death by his parents, and brother, James E. Massey.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, at 1:00 p.m. at Martin Mortuary, with a committal service to follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Redlands Community Center from 3 - 6:00 p.m.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019