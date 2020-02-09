Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bryan Mullen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Bryan Mullen



April 25, 1969 - February 3, 2020



Robert Bryan Mullen passed away on February 3, 2020, at his home in Grand Junction. He was 50.



Bryan was born on April 25, 1969, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Robert C. and Celesta R. (Schmidt) Mullen. He attended both Trinity and Rangely High Schools, and after graduation he moved to Grand Junction to enroll at Mesa State College. Bryan graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and went on to become a licensed professional counselor. He was a family therapist for Mesa County at the time of his passing.



Bryan married Julie Lane, and together they had two daughters, Kaylee and Emilee. They later divorced. Throughout his life he lived in Iowa, Alaska, and Kansas, before settling in Grand Junction where he spent the last 30 years. He was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Bryan loved spending time with his family and friends, and enjoyed sports, fishing, boating, and coaching. Nothing made him happier than being a father to his two beautiful daughters.



Bryan is survived by his mother, Celesta R. (Henry Kiang) Mullen of Grand Junction; daughters, Kaylee R. Mullen, and Emilee R. Mullen, both of Grand Junction, and brothers, Michael L. (Gretchen S.) Mullen of Westminster, Colorado, and Kevin C. (Jenny M.) Mullen of Troy, New York. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Mullen; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Debra Mullen, and niece, Bryanna Mullen.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, from 5 - 7:00 p.m. at Martin Mortuary. Funeral Mass is Wednesday, February 12, 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Inurnment will take place at Rangely Cemetery at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made in Bryan's name to Partners, 1169 Colorado Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501, or



Robert Bryan MullenApril 25, 1969 - February 3, 2020Robert Bryan Mullen passed away on February 3, 2020, at his home in Grand Junction. He was 50.Bryan was born on April 25, 1969, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Robert C. and Celesta R. (Schmidt) Mullen. He attended both Trinity and Rangely High Schools, and after graduation he moved to Grand Junction to enroll at Mesa State College. Bryan graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and went on to become a licensed professional counselor. He was a family therapist for Mesa County at the time of his passing.Bryan married Julie Lane, and together they had two daughters, Kaylee and Emilee. They later divorced. Throughout his life he lived in Iowa, Alaska, and Kansas, before settling in Grand Junction where he spent the last 30 years. He was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Bryan loved spending time with his family and friends, and enjoyed sports, fishing, boating, and coaching. Nothing made him happier than being a father to his two beautiful daughters.Bryan is survived by his mother, Celesta R. (Henry Kiang) Mullen of Grand Junction; daughters, Kaylee R. Mullen, and Emilee R. Mullen, both of Grand Junction, and brothers, Michael L. (Gretchen S.) Mullen of Westminster, Colorado, and Kevin C. (Jenny M.) Mullen of Troy, New York. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Mullen; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Debra Mullen, and niece, Bryanna Mullen.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, from 5 - 7:00 p.m. at Martin Mortuary. Funeral Mass is Wednesday, February 12, 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Inurnment will take place at Rangely Cemetery at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made in Bryan's name to Partners, 1169 Colorado Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501, or www.mesapartners.org Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close