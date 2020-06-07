Robert Carl Ringstrand
April 3, 1923 - May 27, 2020
Robert Carl Ringstrand "Ring" was born April 3, 1923, the only child of Carl Elmer Ringstrand and Evelyn Eleanor Peterson in Des Moines, Iowa.
His early interest in the outdoors would continue all his life. Ring learned to swim in the Des Moines River and became a proficient ice skater on the lagoon down the hill from his home. He built his own boat from a mail order kit and spent part of his summers on his aunt and uncle's farm where he learned to ride a horse. At East High School he was the drum major for the band, his primary qualification being that the uniform fit. He became pretty adept at throwing the baton, which impressed his young daughters later.
Ring went to Iowa State to study electrical engineering, where he was a member of the Cossacks, a trick horse riding group. He enlisted in the Army after Pearl Harbor. Because he already had a year of engineering under his belt, the Army sent him to the University of Wyoming for another year. Whenever he could, he got away to the Snowy Mountains to hike. He married Mary Jane Hansman, also from Des Moines, in 1944.
Ring went to Europe on the first trans-Atlantic crossing of the SS Queen Mary after VE Day. Posted to dreary Charleville-Mezires on the French Belgian border, Ring was part of a Signal Corps operation employing German POWs to recondition radio equipment intended for use in the Pacific. Ring preferred Paris and used every opportunity to commandeer a jeep to visit the Opera Comique and see the sites. After his discharge, he and Mary returned to Ames so he could finish his degree. His first job was with Wisconsin Bell in Madison.
The births of three daughters followed, as well as several different Bell System postings throughout the Midwest and in Cooperstown, NY. Mary and Ring both loved moving to new places. Sunday drives to discover the surrounding countryside were a constant feature of family life. Ring, Mary, and their youngest daughter, Anne, moved to Florida where Ring was active in the Florida Engineering Society and worked for Southern Bell.
He retired in Florida and acquired a sailboat. He took several sailing trips in the Bahamas with family and friends. After the death of his wife, Ring and Anne moved to Grand Junction to be near his daughter, Kristine. In Colorado, Ring did lots of hiking, often with his son-in-law, Gregg Kampf. He had a camper and spent a lot of time on Grand Mesa and in Arizona with his good friend, Marilyn Pearson. He was a member of American Lutheran Church. His faith was an important part of his life.
Ring died on May 27, aged 97, of heart failure. He is survived by daughters, Kristine Kampf and Anne Ringstrand of Grand Junction, and Karen Ringstrand of McLean, Virginia, as well as five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was devoted to his family. We will miss him.
A memorial service will be held remotely on Wednesday, June 10, at 10:00 a.m. For details, visit the website robert-ringstrand.forevermissed.com. Gifts in memory of Ring can be made to American Lutheran Church, 631 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506 or HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.