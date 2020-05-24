Robert Charles Kimble
1925 - 2020
Robert Charles Kimble

March 2, 1925 - May 20, 2020

Robert C. Kimble, retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, died March 20, 2020, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center, he was 95.

Col Kimble was born in Franklin, NJ on March 2, 1925, the son of Clarence and Ophelia Kimble. He grew up in Warwick, NY where he graduated from high school. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943, and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant and pilot in 1944. He flew bombers in WWII. His postwar assignments included duty at several bomber bases, a tour on the Air Staff at HQ USAF, assignment on the staff at the Air Force Academy, a tour of duty at Allied Air Forces Southern Europe and a tour of duty in Vietnam where he flew 105 Combat Support missions in the C-130. At the time of his retirement, he was Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff Plans and Operations at HQ Command, Bolling AFB in Washington, DC. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland and also the Air Force Command and Staff College. His decorations include two Meritorious Service Medals, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, two Air Medals, three Air Force Commendation Medals and numerous service ribbons. He was a life member of the Military Officers Association, a life member of the Air Force Association and a life member of the VFW.

He is survived by two children from his previous marriage to Marguerite Buttell, daughter, Susan Trujillo of Clifton, CO and son, Robert of Fruita, CO; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, and his late wife, Dorothy.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Mortuary
550 North Ave
Grand Junction, CO 81501
9702431538
