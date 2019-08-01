Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Craig Whitmore Jr.. View Sign Service Information Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc 904 N 7Th St Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-255-8888 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 2542 G Road Grand Junction , CO View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 2542 G Road Grand Junction , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Craig Whitmore, Jr.



April 7, 1947 - July 28, 2019



Robert C. Whitmore Jr., passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2019, with family by his side after battling cancer. He was 72.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Craig Whitmore. He is survived by his loving wife, Dara; children, Molly Campbell (Jason), Wendy Niceler (Ryan), and Michael Whitmore (Priscilla); step-daughters, Kate Hart (Peter), and Rebecca Horton (Jeff); grandchildren, Morgan, Marley, Caleb, Rachel and Audrey Campbell, Ryan Hinckley, Adelaide and Tate Niceler, Parker, Madelyn, McKinley and Grahm Whitmore, Joona and Asa Hart, and Artie and Elvin Horton; younger sisters, Mary Whitmore and Nancy Horton and their families, and his former spouse, Leslie.



Bob, as he was known, was an accomplished person who lived a full and successful life personally and professionally. He was born in Ohio in 1947 and raised in Southern California where he graduated with honors from Loara High School in 1965. As a boy from Anaheim he learned to surf and worked for a time at Disneyland scaring park goers on the famous Haunted Mansion ride. Bob graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Marine Biology in 1969. While teaching high school in Compton, California and coaching the baseball team, he met and married Leslie Spickard with whom he raised his three children. In 1974 he graduated from Brigham Young University with a PhD in Zoology (emphasis Ornithology), even earning the high distinction of National Dissertation of the Year Award.



Bob dedicated his career to education and wildlife as a Professor for over 30 years at West Virginia University where he won the Teacher of the Year Award. His children and grandchildren remember fondly his wonderful office and lecture lab filled with taxidermy birds, live snakes, and turtles to be admired and enjoyed.



On January 1, 2002, Bob married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Dara Lynn Bruney. The two of them enjoyed visiting National Parks, going to the movies and spending time with family and friends.



Bob had many hobbies and interests including wood working, gardening, model train and train club, listening to rock music and raising love birds. But his favorite thing to do was to spend time with his grandchildren. He was affectionately known as "Gramps" to his wonderful grandchildren who were the joys of his heart. He was actively involved in their lives attending dance recitals, theater productions, wrestling tournaments, soccer and basketball games, baptisms and graduations. He passed on his love of nature, taking them bird watching, salamander hunting and on trips to the Colorado National Monument where he served as a volunteer in the Junior Ranger program.



Bob strove to follow the teachings and example of the Savior and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served in many capacities for his church and was especially passionate about teaching Sunday School and researching family history. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends who treasure the time they were blessed to have with him.



In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Colorado National Monument in Bob's name.



A visitation will be held at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2542 G Road, Grand Junction, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 10 - 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.



