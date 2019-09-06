Robert "Bob" E. McFarland
March 17, 1935 - August 29, 2019
On Thursday, August 29, 2019, Bob's Heavenly Father took him to be with his twin brother, Jim; mother and father. His work on earth is done. He passed away peacefully at Mantey Heights in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Bob leaves behind his beloved wife of 44 years, Judy McFarland; sister, Peggy Bray, and brother, Steve McFarland. He is also survived by daughters, Linda Olsen, Lisa Johnson, and Destine' McFarland, and sons, David Erwin and Dennis McFarland. He was greatly loved by his grandchildren, Leann, Michael, Garrett, Connor, Raely-Ann, and Shelby. He adored his great-grandchildren, Madison, Gemma, Chloe, Bailey, Ben, Lilly, Kimberly, Elizabeth, Ruby and Henry. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews, Henry, Karen, Kelly, Cathy, Joey, Jim, Tracy, Holly, Michael, Samantha, Sharon, Pam, Mary, Lynn, Nathan, Ryan, and Warren.
A military service will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 1:00 pm. at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post #1247 at 1404 Ute Avenue, Grand Junction immediately following. Please dress in casual attire.
Memorial contributions may be made to Senior Day Break, 1620 Hermosa Avenue, Grand Junction 81506.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019