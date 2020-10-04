Robert Eser LandesMarch 7, 1931 - September 29, 2020Robert was born at home in Yerkes, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. He was the second child of Raymond Smith Landes and Elizabeth Eser Landes. As a boy, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father.He joined the U.S. Army in 1951 and served in Korea with the Corps of Engineers. While there he operated heavy equipment building the Freedom Bridge that connects North and South Korea.After his service in Korea, he returned home and married Diana Ruth Davis on August 2, 1952. They left immediately to go to Fort Rucker, Alabama to complete his service. Upon his release from the Army, he and Diana moved back home to Pennsylvania. In 1960, Robert and Diana packed up belongings and their three children and moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. He always had a natural ability as a mechanic and could fix almost anything. In Albuquerque, he began working for Ryder Truck Rental Facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In 1968, the family moved to Denver, Colorado where he was when selected to manage Ryder's retread shop. From 1978 to 1996, he traveled extensively throughout the United States and overseas as a maintenance trainer, training other Ryder employees. He worked for Ryder Truck Rental for 35 years, retiring in 1996.Upon retiring, he and Diana moved to Grand Junction where they had a home built and were able to enjoy boating and traveling throughout the U.S. in their travel trailer. He also enjoyed gardening, flowers, and outdoor activities around the home.After developing medical problems and limited mobility, he enjoyed putting together puzzles, baking bread, computer games, cowboy movies and watching the Denver Broncos and BYU Cougar football games. He is survived by his wife, Diana; sons, Richard (Selinda) of Grand Junction, David (Cathy) of Berthoud, Colorado and Alan (Joan) of Payson, Utah. He was the proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.Services: Visitation Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at Callahan Edfast. A private family graveside service will also take place.