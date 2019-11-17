Guest Book View Sign Service Information Affordable Memorial Care 3210 Interstate 70 Business Loop Clifton , CO 81520 (970)-628-1462 Memorial service 1:00 PM Veterans Memorial Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Franklin



November 1, 1950 - November 7, 2019



Robert Dean Franklin was born November 1, 1950, and passed away November 7, 2019, at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado.



Bob as he was known by his family and friends grew up in the Grand Valley. He loved Jeeps, trucks, guns, planes, boats, motorcycles, and above all, serving his country. He was a local quartermaster of the VFW number 4663 in Clifton, Colorado. Bob served his fellow veterans in any way he could, weekly riding his father's goldwing as a member of the Colorado Patriot Guard Riders, welcoming home or laying to rest fellow veterans.



Bob was an amazing father, grandfather, and friend. In his free time he loved taking photos of the Grand Valley to take them home and paint them. He could never learn enough from reading which he did all of the time, and in his later years, looking up "how to" videos on "the YouTube".



He was known as Papa to his ten grandchildren and four children who all loved him dearly.



Please join us November 20, at 1:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery to honor him as he is laid to rest.

