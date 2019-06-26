Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Frederick Mulford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

After a valiant fight against leukemia, Robert "Bob" Frederick Mulford, age 69, left this earth on June 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born July 27, 1949 to Charles Elliott Mulford and Shirley Marie Mulford. He joined an older sister, Jeanne and would later become the big brother to Barbara. Bob married the love of his life, Yvonne G Brownell on November 28, 1969. Together they had four children: Amy Jo Crowell, Kari Anne Thomas, Charles Scott Mulford, and Robert Douglas Mulford. Bob was a proud, decorated veteran of the Vietnam War and later found his passion as a registered nurse. Robert was an incredible writer and singer. He enjoyed reading, listening to music and spending time outdoors. Above all, he loved his family and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a wonderful husband, brother, daddy, papa, uncle, friend, and son of God. He is survived by his wife Yvonne; his sisters, Jeanne (Norman) and Barbara (Bill); his children Amy (Jason), Kari, Scott (Amanda), and Doug (Melissa); his grandchildren Hannah (Sean), Ethan, Taylor, Jasper, Keeton, Andreas, Jada, Gracelynn, Simon, Nevaeh, Maciah, Marley, Moses and Morrison; and great grandchildren Emmett and Elias. He was also survived by these extended family members: Kay (Verle) Grauberger, Lavonne (Donnie) Wynkoop, Bobby (Karen) Brownell, and their children. His overflowing love and sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 am Victory Life Church 2066 Hwy 6 & 50 Fruita, CO. Military honors will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10: 00 am Veteran's Memorial Cemetery 2830 Riverside Pkwy.



