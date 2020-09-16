Robert G. Shales



July 8, 1920 - April 26, 2020



Robert died at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, Colorado with family and compassionate staff present.



Dr. Bob was born at home in Woodstock, Illinois, to Glenn and Theresa (Barbian) Shales. He attended high school at Main Township, Des Plaines, Illinois. He was awarded a Bachelor of Arts (1940) from Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa, and a Doctor of Dental Surgery (1944) from the University of Illinois, Chicago. As a senior dental student he enlisted in the Army Dental Corp. As a Captain he provided dental care to inductees at Fort McClellan, Alabama. Following an honorable discharge he practiced general dentistry in Kankakee IL for three years, and in Rockford, IL for 42 years. In 1992, he retired to Grand Junction.



In 1944 he met and married Alice Smalley Shales. His beloved spouse died in 2001. They had three sons, Paul, Tom (deceased), and Dave. He is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



As a child during the Great Depression he and his family survived only by the generosity of others. This experience begot a lifelong philanthropic commitment. Robert supported numerous educational, medical and relief nonprofits. He was a 27 year volunteer at the Grand Valley Catholic Outreach Soup Kitchen (Thursday Crew). As a "young" worker he collected local food donations. He completed his tenure greeting guests at the drink station. The current pandemic rekindled not only painful memories of the depression but also his commitment to helping others.



Robert enjoyed music. He played the piano, organ and double bass. He performed in a jazz quartet and sang in local choirs. He was a patron of the Performing Arts Department, Colorado Mesa University attending numerous musical events.



Robert was attentive to the thoughts/opinions of others. His listening skills were infused with empathy and curiosity. His optimism, curiosity and whimsy were inspirational to family and friends.



He was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. The family requests that donations go to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach and/or Western Colorado Community Foundation. A memorial will be held at a later date COVID permitting.



