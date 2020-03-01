Robert George Brewer
November 6, 1939 - February 23, 2020
Robert George Brewer, age 80, died February 23, 2020, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Born November 6, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late William George Brewer and Dorothy Rowland Brewer. He attended Collinwood High School in Cleveland, Ohio.
Bob had been employed as an Assistant Treasurer and Accountant in the banking industry for 27 years. He also worked for the City of Euclid in the finance department for 14 years.
He was a member of the DeMoley Masonic Organization, served as a Mason for many years, and was a member of the Slovenian Society Home.
He was a huge Cleveland Indians fan, enjoyed Bocci and any other sport. Bob was friendly, outgoing, loyal, and hard-working. He was dedicated to his family, and he always had a great sense of humor.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, William David Brewer.
He is survived by his wife, Donna, of 59 years; son, Richard (Esther); daughter, Jennifer (Timothy); sister-in-law, Judy Brewer; brothers, Donald (Diana), Raymond (Cindy), George (Sue); sisters, Betty (Bobby) and Doris (Ken); seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Ohio at a later date.
Please consider making a memorial contribution in Bob's name to the .
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020