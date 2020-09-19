1/1
Robert H. Romig
1943 - 2020
Robert H. Romig

February 9, 1943 - September 9, 2020

Robert passed away peacefully in the hands of HopeWest in Montrose, CO.

Bob worked and retired from the Mesa County Road and Bridge Dept. for many years. He was still an active member of the Mesa County Sheriffs Posse. He was a Veteran and severed in the Air Force from 1963 - 1965.

A Celebration of Life service for our friend, Bob Romig, is scheduled for Monday, September 21, at 3:00 p.m. at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway (D Road). Masks are required. Afterwards we are invited to the Mesa County Sheriffs Posse home, 2509 F 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO, to share food and fellowship in remembrance of Bob. Please bring your own drinks and if you have a dish or dessert you want to share please bring it.

We are asking that in lieu of flowers, people make donations to the Posse Gymkhana in Bob's name. He loved to announce there and enjoyed watching the kids ride, MCSP P.O. Box 1386 Grand Junction, CO 81502

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 19, 2020.
