Robert Hugh Reed



June 6, 1930 - May 4, 2020



Bob was born in Denver, CO, to Dr. Kenneth Charles and Elizabeth Theresa "Blaha" Reed.



He was preceeded in death by his parents and both brothers.



Bob was the youngest of three children, Kenneth Charles Jr. the oldest and John Francis the middle; K.C. Jr. passed in 1957, and John passed in 1981. Bob grew up in Denver, CO, and lived at 3300 York St. throughout his school years. He graduated from Cathedral High School in Denver, then attended College at Regis University in Denver. He enrolled in the U.S. Navy and was on the U.S. Hollister, a Navy destroyer with his lifelong friend, Rick Will. His other lifelong friend, Don Fourcade, passed in 2019.



Bob married Helen Yvonne "Bonnie" Bray at the Basilica of Immaculate Conception in Denver on November 17, 1951. They had six children, Robert B, Richard M, Robin L, Ronald J, Randal S and Chris. Richard passed in July, 1993. Bob Leaves behind 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



He was divorced in 1979, and remarried Lynne Marie Peterson/Hedwall in Las Vegas in 1982. At that time, living in Conifer, Colorado, he and Lynne later moved to Fruita, Colorado and have lived in Grand Junction ever since.



Bob was a home builder, salesman, business owner, and developed the "J-Anchor" towards the end of his career which allowed him to retire comfortably. He was an avid bicyclist in his retirement years and loved to spend his time fishing throughout his life.



Bob loved woodworking. He opened Olympic Industries in 1973, and manufactured hardwood custom doors. His sons all worked for him at one time, some being business partners.



Bob loved the western culture and had native American jewelry pieces, dolls, statues and western decorations.



May Bob rest in peace with his Lord and family in Heaven.



