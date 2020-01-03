Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert James Nolan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert James Nolan



August 26, 1930 - December 27, 2019



Robert James Nolan, 89, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on December 27, 2019, at Aspen Ridge Care Center. Services are planned for springtime.



He was the son of Michael and Josephine (Pancoast) Nolan of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he was born. He was in the Army for two years then crossed over to the Air Force for 19 years, retired as a TSGT after 21 years service. He also worked and retired as Maintenance Supervisor at St. Mary's Hospital of Grand Junction, Colorado. He belonged to the where he had the honor of white hat, twice.



He was preceded in death by parents; four brothers and four sisters, all from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; wife of 65 years, Peggy (Vanderbeck) Nolan; son, Robert James (Noreen) Nolan, and son-in-law, Frank Eilebrecht.



Survivors include Mike (Judie) Nolan of Sacramento, and Bill Nolan of Folsom, California; Sandra Eilebrecht of Mountain Home, Idaho; Martin (Vernita) Nolan of Pateros, Washington; Richard (Shelley) Nolan, Tammy (John) Dick, John (Kim) Nolan, Peggy (Dave) Vieira, and Ron (Shannon) Nolan of Grand Junction, Colorado; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 3, 2020

