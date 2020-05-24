Robert L. AlstattSeptember 10, 1927 - May 18, 2020Bob died at the VA Medical Center in Grand Junction on May 18, 2020.He was born in Fruita, Colorado, to Albert and Anna Alstatt on September 10, 1927, and was raised on the family homestead northwest of Mack, Colorado. Bob attended New Liberty School from first through eighth grades. During Bob's senior year in high school he drove the school bus and transported students to Fruita. He graduated from Fruita Union High School and received his teaching certificate. Bob received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado.Bob proudly served his country in the Army and was stationed in Korea in the early 1950s. He taught school for over 25 years, mostly in School District 51. He later drove for Avis, transporting cars from one location to another for over 25 years.He was a life-long member of the American Lutheran Church and sang in the church choir for many years. His love for music continued throughout his life, as he had numerous classical records that he enjoyed.Bob greatly appreciated his church friends, Joe and Larry, who transported him to church and did so many things for him.Bob is survived by his sister, Ann, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Viola, Ruth, Edith, Agnes, and Louise, and brothers, Milton, Amos, and Carl.Bob will be inurned at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Services will be at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Lutheran Church, 631 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506.