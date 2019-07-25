Robert L. Blachley (1938 - 2019)
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Robert L. Blachley

December 5, 1938 - July 21, 2019

Robert L. Blachley died July 21, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center.

Robert was a retired Railroad Engineer. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed playing Bingo and visiting with friends and family.

Robert always said his dog, Doogie, was his best buddy. Doogie misses Robert, but is doing well in his new home.

He is survived by his son, Randy; four grandchildren, and brother, Thomas Blachley.

Services will take place Friday, July 26, 10:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2115 Patterson Road in Grand Junction.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 25, 2019
